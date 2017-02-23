Annual filing details Chevrona s job ...

Annual filing details Chevrona s job cuts worldwide and nationwide

About half of Chevron's thousands of job cut during 2016 came in the United States, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday by the energy giant. The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed a significant reduction in the company's worldwide headcount.

