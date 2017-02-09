Activists crowd meeting on proposed p...

Activists crowd meeting on proposed pipeline under Potomac

Read more: Canada.com

Environmental activists crowded a TransCanada open house Thursday in western Maryland, blocking access to displays about the company's proposed pipeline beneath the Potomac River to carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to West Virginia. Protest leaders pledged a sustained campaign against the project, planned by the same Canadian energy company behind the disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

