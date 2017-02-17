a Spring spikea driving up Inland Emp...

a Spring spikea driving up Inland Empire gas prices

Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Inland fuel prices are on the rise, part of the annual “spring spike” that has pushed per-gallon costs toward the $3 mark in the region and California as refineries make their annual changeover to summer fuel production. Refineries also use the time to do scheduled maintenance work, although unscheduled work recently experienced at Chevron's El Segundo refinery can additionally affect supply and price.

Chicago, IL

