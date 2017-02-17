a Spring spikea driving up Inland Empire gas prices
Inland fuel prices are on the rise, part of the annual “spring spike” that has pushed per-gallon costs toward the $3 mark in the region and California as refineries make their annual changeover to summer fuel production. Refineries also use the time to do scheduled maintenance work, although unscheduled work recently experienced at Chevron's El Segundo refinery can additionally affect supply and price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Best shipping container office?
|Feb 8
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC