$2.8B deal latest land acquisition in energy-rich Permian
An Austin-based driller said this week that it's buying about 71,000 acres of land in the energy-rich Permian Basin for $2.8 billion, becoming the latest energy company to make a major investment in the region. Parsley Energy said in a statement Tuesday that it's purchasing the land from a Fort Worth oil explorer, Double Eagle Energy Permian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best shipping container office?
|14 hr
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC