Why You Should (and Shouldn't) Buy Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Instead, it is a true operating company that we can evaluate on its merits as a business. The question today is, now that the facility is up and running, and the risk of it not coming to fruition has been eliminated, is Cheniere Energy a stock worth adding to your portfolio? We asked three of our contributors to chime in on their thoughts on Cheniere Energy to help you make a more informed decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.