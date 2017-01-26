US stock indexes edge lower in early ...

US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil slides

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in early trading Friday as investors sized up earnings from American Airlines, Starbucks, Microsoft and other big companies. Bond yields fell after the government reported that the economy lost momentum in the last three months of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... 20 min Retribution 10
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 20 no better without... 49
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jan 14 Town got Hush cash 122
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC