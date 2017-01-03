US Democrats, Citing Russia, Exxon, W...

US Democrats, Citing Russia, Exxon, Want Tillerson Hearing Delay

Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, won over Republicans during meetings at the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, but Democrats want more time to consider his record, especially his ties to Russia. Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described Tillerson as "very much in the mainstream" of U.S. foreign policy thinking.

