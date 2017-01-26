UPDATE 2-Review of Canada Energy East pipeline to restart from beginning
Jan 27 A review of TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline will start again from the beginning, Canada's energy regulator said on Friday, a move that could delay the project by several years. The National Energy Board's announcement also looks set to spare the Liberal government from making a politically charged decision on the pipeline's future before the next federal election in October 2019.
