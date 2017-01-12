UPDATE 1-ADNOC shuts half capacity at Ruwais refinery after fire -sources
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, Jan 16 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has shut half the capacity at its 800,000 barrels-per-day Ruwais refinery after a fire there last week, three industry sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. ADNOC has closed the newer section of the refinery, which doubled its capacity when it started operating in 2015, the sources said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
