University Mental Health expert discusses oil and gas industry
A senior lecturer at Robert Gordon University has given his views on mental health in the oil and gas industry, as part of a campaign with Petroplan. Petroplan is a specialist oil, gas and energy recruiter, which has been placing professionals into roles across six continents for 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ellon Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC