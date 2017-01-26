U.S. rig count up 18, unchanged in Utah
Houston a The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 18 this week to 712. Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 566 rigs sought oil and 145 explored for natural gas this week.
