U.S. Refineries' Accident Risk on Rise Due to Labor Shortage

After years of running flat out, U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are lining up repairs to plants in 2017 - but facing a severe labor shortage that could delay work, drive up costs and raise accident risks. Fuel producers such as Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Valero Energy Corp. have delayed routine work in the past 24 months amid high margins.

