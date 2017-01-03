U.S. oil, gas rig count up 7; Louisiana gains two
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by seven this week to 665. Louisiana's count was up two to 50 for the week, but down nine from a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Thu
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Wed
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC