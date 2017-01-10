Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota Acc...

Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines: administration official

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Business North

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions on Tuesday to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, an administration official told Reuters. The move comes after months-long protests by environmentalists and Native American groups in North Dakota against Energy Transfer Partners LP's $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline, which would bring crude oil from the state's Bakken oil patch through the Midwest and into the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Mon Most Scientists R... 4
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 20 no better without... 49
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jan 14 Town got Hush cash 122
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Jan 4 Tax Them Blind 18
News Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ... Dec 29 Solarman 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC