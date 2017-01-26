TransCanada CEO vows to 'diligently' work on permit application for Keystone XL
The CEO of TransCanada says the company will work "diligently" to complete an application for a presidential permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would support its construction. In his first remarks since Trump's endorsement, Russ Girling says he believes the project makes "imminent sense" for both Canada and the United States.
