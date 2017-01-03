Tillerson to put Exxon nest egg in a trust
ExxonMobil and Rex Tillerson have announced their plan to address concerns about the huge nest egg the oil giant has promised to its former CEO. Tillerson, who Donald Trump has picked as his secretary of state, is due to receive more than 2 million Exxon shares -- worth more than $181 million at current prices -- over the next decade.
