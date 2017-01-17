The Latest: Sen. McCain says he'll su...

The Latest: Sen. McCain says he'll support Rex Tillerson

12 hrs ago

The Arizona senator says the decision "wasn't an easy call" but he says the former Exxon Mobil CEO assuaged worries about his positions on Russia in a series of private meetings. McCain says he also believes in giving incoming presidents "the benefit of the doubt" on their picks.

