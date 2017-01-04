Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2016 Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. , the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter results on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The related press release will be issued at 4:00 p.m. ET.
