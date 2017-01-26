Tesla's Musk said to float idea of ca...

Tesla's Musk said to float idea of carbon tax to Trump, CEOs

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Tesla Motors Inc. founder Elon Musk is pressing the Trump administration to adopt a tax on carbon emissions, raising the issue directly with President Donald Trump and U.S. business leaders at a White House meeting Monday regarding manufacturing. A senior White House official said Musk floated the idea of a carbon tax at the meeting but got little or no support among the executives at the White House, signaling that Trump's conservative political orbit remains tepid on the issue.

