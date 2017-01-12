SpongeBob scores salty legal victory against Houston-based
Houston-based IJR Capital Investments ended up on the sinking side of a trademark lawsuit over a proposed restaurant with the same name as a famous fictional greasy spoon featured in the popular kids' show "SpongeBob SquarePants." The nautical mess started after IJR applied to trademark Krusty Krab restaurant in 2014, with locations slated to open in Kemah and Los Angeles .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC