Size of Iowa diesel pipeline spill overestimated
Magellan Midstream Partners officials initially estimated that nearly 139,000 gallons spilled when the pipeline broke near Hanlontown on Wednesday. But the company told the Mason City Globe Gazette Monday that it has reported a new estimate of nearly 47,000 gallons to federal authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mon
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC