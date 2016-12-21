Senate Democrats to Target President-Elect Trumpa s Cabinet Nominees

Senate Democrats are preparing to take a stand against eight of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, a move which could slow the confirmation process, a senior Democratic aide confirmed to ABC News. With confirmation hearings scheduled to begin next week, the senators are calling for more detailed background information and financial records from Trump's picks, including Secretary of State nominee ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions, and Department of Health & Human Services nominee Tom Price, as first reported by The Washington Post .

