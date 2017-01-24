Schlumberger NV Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share
Griffin Securities reduced their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger NV in a note issued to investors on Monday. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.
