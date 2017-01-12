S.Korea prosecutor to decide on seeking arrest of Samsung head by Sunday
Jan 13 The South Korean special prosecutor will decide whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee within two days, a spokesman for the investigation team said on Friday. The 48-year-old executive was named as a suspect on suspicions that include bribery and perjury and was questioned for more than 22 hours until his release early on Friday.
