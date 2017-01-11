Russia friend Tillerson adopts tough line on Moscow

Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson, center, accompanied by, from left, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, former Georgia Sen. San Nunn, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, takes his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. WASHINGTON >> Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, adopted a tough new line on Russia on Wednesday, calling it a “danger” to the United States and saying he would have recommended a muscular response to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

