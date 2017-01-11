Russia friend Tillerson adopts tough ...

Russia friend Tillerson adopts tough line on Moscow

9 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, adopted a tough new line on Russia on Wednesday, calling it a "danger" to the United States and saying he would have recommended a muscular response to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region. Both assertions appeared to contradict the views of the president-elect, who has repeatedly spoken of improving U.S.-Russian ties.

Chicago, IL

