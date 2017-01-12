Rex Tillersona s Views on a Number of...

Rex Tillersona s Views on a Number of World Issues

16 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, was grilled on a variety of topics, including nuclear weapons, human rights and climate change during his Senate confirmation hearings Wednesday. He also shared his views on a number of critical regions around the world, telling the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States would take a more assertive position overseas than the Obama administration if he is confirmed.

