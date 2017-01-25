Republicans are about to lay waste to a slew of Obama-era regulations
Congressional Republicans are set to overturn a slew of Obama-era regulations next week, including a controversial anti-bribery rule aimed at U.S. resource companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, according to a top lawmaker. After six years of legal battles, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June approved the rule requiring companies to disclose payments to foreign governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Tue
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|no better without...
|49
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC