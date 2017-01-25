Republicans are about to lay waste to...

Republicans are about to lay waste to a slew of Obama-era regulations

Congressional Republicans are set to overturn a slew of Obama-era regulations next week, including a controversial anti-bribery rule aimed at U.S. resource companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, according to a top lawmaker. After six years of legal battles, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June approved the rule requiring companies to disclose payments to foreign governments.

