Production HigherWoodside lifts full-year production by 3pc
Woodside Petroleum has lifted full-year production by 3 per cent to 94.9 million barrels of oil equivalent , hitting its guidance of between 92 and 95 Mboe. The company posted production of 23.8 MBoe for the three months to December 31, up from 25.2 Mboe in the September quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC