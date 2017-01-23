Possible Keystone XL approval takes centre stage at day two of cabinet retreat
Federal ministers are welcoming news that U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to give his blessing to the Keystone XL pipeline. Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the government has yet to receive any official confirmation, but says the proposed TransCanada pipeline from Alberta to the Gulf Coast would bring jobs and an economic boost to Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Mon
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|no better without...
|49
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC