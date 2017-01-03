Politics | Fecteau: Inside Trump's Grand Russian Strategy
No one can get inside President-elect Donald Trump's head, particularly when it comes to relations with Russia. Through all the speculation and the punditry, we can only wonder: Does Mr. Trump have an unseen master-plan to deal with Russia on critical international issues? If so, it is at least worth probing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|19 min
|Despised
|30
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Thu
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC