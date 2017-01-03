Politics | Fecteau: Inside Trump's Gr...

Politics | Fecteau: Inside Trump's Grand Russian Strategy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

No one can get inside President-elect Donald Trump's head, particularly when it comes to relations with Russia. Through all the speculation and the punditry, we can only wonder: Does Mr. Trump have an unseen master-plan to deal with Russia on critical international issues? If so, it is at least worth probing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 19 min Despised 30
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Thu The Real Donald T... 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 5 Double Hornby jeo... 48
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Jan 4 Tax Them Blind 18
News Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ... Dec 29 Solarman 1
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,185 • Total comments across all topics: 277,696,584

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC