Oil Starts New Year Higher as Kuwait ...

Oil Starts New Year Higher as Kuwait Delivers on OPEC Output Cut

2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Oil advanced after the biggest annual gain since 2009 as output cuts by Kuwait signaled OPEC and other producing nations started trimming production to stabilize the market. Futures rose as much as 0.9 percent in New York after increasing 45 percent last year.

