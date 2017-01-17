Oil industry body Opito chief executi...

Oil industry body Opito chief executive David Doig dies

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Tribute has been paid to the chief executive of an oil and gas industry development organisation after his death at the age of 57. Opito chairman John Taylor said: "David was a respected industry leader, firm advocate of social responsibility, and trusted colleague and friend to many." He added: "His straight-talking approach, determination and passionate belief that all oil and gas workers regardless of their job role, their employer or their nationality should be able to travel to work and return home safely at the end of the day, helped drive positive change in countless countries around the world and inspired great loyalty among those who knew him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jan 14 Town got Hush cash 122
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 5 Double Hornby jeo... 48
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Jan 4 Tax Them Blind 18
News Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ... Dec 29 Solarman 1
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC