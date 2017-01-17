Oil industry body Opito chief executive David Doig dies

Tribute has been paid to the chief executive of an oil and gas industry development organisation after his death at the age of 57. Opito chairman John Taylor said: "David was a respected industry leader, firm advocate of social responsibility, and trusted colleague and friend to many." He added: "His straight-talking approach, determination and passionate belief that all oil and gas workers regardless of their job role, their employer or their nationality should be able to travel to work and return home safely at the end of the day, helped drive positive change in countless countries around the world and inspired great loyalty among those who knew him.

