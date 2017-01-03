Oil business seen in strong position as Trump tackles tax reform
There are 9 comments on the Reuters story from 14 hrs ago, titled Oil business seen in strong position as Trump tackles tax reform. In it, Reuters reports that:
ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2016.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,083
Paris
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Nothing runs without fuel, except liberals from facts.
|
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,745
Fight Back America
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Under der Herr Drumpf, these folks will be in a terrific position:
Oilmen, big-energy types, corporate thugs, right-wing extremists, liars, unethical politicians, cheaters, Climate Deniers, racists, homophobes, and rich people.
These folks will be in a bad spot, however:
Workers, union members, average Americans, homeowners (except of the upper class), schoolchildren, small businesses, college students, the elderly, sick people, the handicapped, and minorities.
IOW, it's the usual fallout from a rePONElican "victory," and America will be the worse for it.
|
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,745
Fight Back America
|
#3 12 hrs ago
Fixed it for ya, fool.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,083
Paris
|
#4 11 hrs ago
You couldn't fix a one horse race jethro.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,063
Location hidden
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Donald Trump will rollover for BIG OIL !!!
|
#6 2 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump fake promised to protect Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, and the Koch Brother members of both parts of Congress are already fixing to undo that. This "tax reform" and the easing up on regulations will further concentrate wealth amongst the already ultra wealthy.
Ill Duce Trump's white, working class base of support voted for this. Whether they know they did or not they are responsible...and they'll bear the brunt of their gullibility and choosing of racist dog whistles.
|
#7 1 hr ago
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,211
MILKY WAY
|
#8 18 min ago
Destroy Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid.
Destroy American business stifling regulations
That's the ticket!
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,211
MILKY WAY
|
#9 16 min ago
|
