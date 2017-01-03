There are on the Reuters story from 14 hrs ago, titled Oil business seen in strong position as Trump tackles tax reform. In it, Reuters reports that:

ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.