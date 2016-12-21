Oil and gas bankruptcies may be neari...

Oil and gas bankruptcies may be nearing the end

Even as oil prices are rebounding, we are closing out one of the worst years for the oil and gas industry in decades. In 2016, the U.S. oil and gas industry defaulted on $39 billion in high-yield energy debt, more than twice as much as the $15 billion in defaulted debt in 2015, according to Fitch.

