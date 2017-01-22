Offshore oil platforms in Cook Inlet.

The citizen watchdog group for Cook Inlet is blasting state regulators for not responding to a diesel fuel leak inside a gas production platform discovered by Hilcorp Alaska shortly after it acquired it from ConocoPhillips in late October. Officials with Cook Inlet Regional Citizens Advisory Council say that the leak, discovered Nov. 19 and initially reported as 69,000 gallons but later revised down to 21,000 gallons, should have prompted the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to quickly send an investigator to the scene.

