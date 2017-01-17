Obama is spending another $500 million to fight climate change before Trump can stop him.
The State Department announced Tuesday that it will send the money to the U.N.'s Green Climate Fund , which helps developing nations shift to cleaner energy and adapt to climate change. The announcement comes just three days before Donald Trump is scheduled to take the Oval Office.
