NewsAlert: Woman can't sue Alberta regulator in fracking case: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada says an Alberta woman cannot sue the province's energy regulator as part of her claim that hydraulic fracturing so badly contaminated her well that the water can be set on fire. Jessica Ernst began legal action against the regulator and Calgary-based energy company Encana in 2007 and later amended her statement of claim to include Alberta Environment.

