Nation-Now 56 mins ago 12:34 p.m.Pipeline leaks equivalent of 15 tanker trucks in Iowa

An investigation is ongoing on how a pipeline leaked 138,600 gallons of diesel fuel about 15 miles from the Iowa-Minnesota border, according to the company that owns the line. The 3,300 barrels of diesel - the equivalent of about 15½ tanker trucks - leaked Wednesday morning out of Magellan's 12-inch pipeline system near Hanlontown, Iowa, about 125 miles north of Des Moines, said Bruce Heine, spokesman for Magellan Midstream Partners.

