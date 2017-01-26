Majority of Promised Oil Pipeline Jobs to Be Temporary

President Donald Trump signed two memorandums Tuesday signaling his support for the advancement of construction on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines - two projects halted by former President Barack Obama. Obama's move was greeted at the time with cheers from environmental advocates and Native American rights activists concerned with the pipelines' potential impact on the environment and possible infringement upon the land and resources of Native American tribes.

