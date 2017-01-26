Iowa Investigates Oil Pipeline Leak as President Donald Trump Revives Two Other Pipeline Projects
Officials are investigating how almost 140,000 gallons of diesel fuel mix leaked from an oil pipeline in Northern Iowa on Wednesday morning, just one day after President Donald Trump revived two major pipeline construction projects. A 12-inch pipeline owned by Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. was transporting diesel fuel at the time when the system "experienced a petroleum product release" and leaked 3,300 barrels worth of diesel, according to the company's spokesman Bruce Heine.
