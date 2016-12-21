Idaho oil and gas industry growing, n...

Idaho oil and gas industry growing, new potential areas eyed

16 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The amount of severance taxes generated by Idaho's oil and gas industry is getting close to paying what it costs the state to regulate the industry. Idaho Department of Lands Director Tom Schultz estimates that 2017 severance taxes will come close to the break-even point as natural gas production has been increasing.

