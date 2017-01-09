How Exxon, under Rex Tillerson, won Iraqi oil fields and nearly lost Iraq
When Ashti Hawrami, the oil minister from Iraq's largely autonomous Kurdistan region, unfurled a map of untapped oil fields for a team of ExxonMobil officials in the spring of 2011, they saw possibility and profit. The minister pointed to the blocks that had already been taken by other foreign firms as Kurdistan, long at odds with Iraq's central government over oil and territory, raced to establish itself as a player on world oil markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Mon
|Lawrence Wolf
|35
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC