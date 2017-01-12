Helping to fill the pipeline:New NPR-A oil find will benefit industry, state
All is not lost in the world of Alaska oil production, after all. That's the takeaway from Friday's announcement of a significant onshore oil discovery by ConocoPhillips and its minority partner, Anadarko Petroleum Corp. The find, named Willow, is in the Greater Mooses Tooth Unit in the northeast portion of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and ... (more)
