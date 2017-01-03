Groups call for complete restart of E...

Groups call for complete restart of Energy East review after new panel named

9 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Environmental groups are calling for the Energy East pipeline review process to start from scratch now that the National Energy Board has formally appointed new members to the review panel. Transition Initiative Kenora filed a notice of motion Tuesday arguing that all decisions made by the prior panel members have been put into question after they stepped down because of questions about a potential conflict of interest last year.

Chicago, IL

