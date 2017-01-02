"Green" Governor Jerry Brown Appoints Oil Industry...

While many mainstream media outlets have fawningly depicted Governor Jerry Brown as "the Resistance" to incoming President Donald Trump, an appointment of a Big Oil-friendly regulator to the California Public Utilities Commission today appears to further taint the Governor's already controversial environmental legacy. Governor Jerry Brown today appointed two Brown administration staffers, Clifford Rechtschaffen and Martha Guzman Aceves, to the scandal-ridden California Public Utilities Commission .

