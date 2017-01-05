'Grant from Dominion helps the PWAFC extend much-needed health care ...
The Prince William Area Free Clinic in Woodbridge, Va., was the recipient of a $5,000 grant awarded recently by the Dominion Foundation, the charitable arm of Dominion Resources. Funds will support the organization's ongoing initiatives to provide free access to health care for uninsured patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|13 hr
|Fresh4226
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Wed
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC