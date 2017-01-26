Gas station sell-off

Gas station sell-off

Real estate is worth more than gasoline, as petroleum giant Chevron has put five service stations up for sale in Vancouver. "There's intense demand for housing in the city, and with that in mind it makes sense that we market these properties in some of the most valuable parts of the city," company spokesman Adrien Byrne told CTV.

