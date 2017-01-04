Ford, ExxonMobil Make Filling Up at the Pump Quick, Easy with Gas Payment App through SYNC 3

Wish paying for gas was as easy as pulling up to the pump and not having to punch grimy buttons or swipe a credit card? is first to integrate ExxonMobil's Speedpass+ app to make paying for gas quick, easy and secure from inside the vehicle. Wish paying for gas was as easy as pulling up to the pump and not having to punch grimy buttons or swipe a credit card? Ford is first to integrate ExxonMobil's Speedpass+ app to make paying for gas quick, easy and secure from inside the vehicle.

