Exxon deal with Vietnam adds to Tille...

Exxon deal with Vietnam adds to Tillersona s tangles with China

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO tapped to be the Trump administration's secretary of state, created an international stir this week when he told a Senate confirmation hearing that the United States should prevent the Chinese military from accessing artificial islands Beijing has constructed in the South China Sea. But it's not the first time he's riled China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Sat Town got Hush cash 122
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 5 Double Hornby jeo... 48
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Jan 4 Tax Them Blind 18
News Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ... Dec 29 Solarman 1
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,928,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC